Quebec ticket claims massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

It's a memorable Thanksgiving weekend for a very lucky Lotto Max player in Quebec.

A single ticket won Friday night's whopping $70 million jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 4-6-12-30-32-33 & 34. The Bonus number was 29.

There were also 19 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each available to be won.

Five were claimed by ticket holders in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and British Columbia, while two tickets shared the fifth.

The Maxmillion winning numbers were:

01, 04, 10, 12, 13, 26 & 41

01, 14, 18, 36, 45, 46 & 47

02, 04, 13, 15, 36, 40 & 41

02, 06, 11, 15, 29, 33 & 34

02, 21, 28, 32, 33, 37 & 42

02, 22, 32, 38, 40, 43 & 50

03, 04, 07, 14, 31, 38 & 41

03, 09, 11, 17, 31, 35 & 49

03, 10, 15, 18, 29, 48 & 49

03, 14, 20, 25, 26, 32 & 34

05, 10, 22, 39, 42, 47 & 50

05, 19, 22, 23, 26, 28 & 47

06, 07, 13, 23, 24, 26 & 30

06, 23, 26, 34, 41, 44 & 46

06, 27, 29, 30, 31, 45 & 50

14, 17, 19, 24, 27, 32 & 40

18, 20, 23, 25, 30, 40 & 45

18, 24, 28, 32, 37, 38 & 41

21, 27, 31, 34, 37, 42 & 46

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on October 13th, is expected to be worth an estimated $24 million.



with files from The Canadian Press

