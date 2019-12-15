Quebec ticket claims Saturday's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Just in time for the holidays, a winning lottery ticket.

A single ticket, sold somewhere in Quebec, has claimed Saturday's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 9-12-17-23- 41 & 44. The Bonus number was 3.

The guaranteed $1 million prize- 47473361-01-was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on December 18th, is estimated to be worth approximately $5 million.



with files from The Canadian Press