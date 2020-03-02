Racism played a role in the handcuffing of a 6-year-old in a Mississauga school

It was back in 2016, when a little girl was handcuffed and held for 28 minutes at her Mississauga school.

School administrators claimed at the time, the girl was allegedly kicking and punching workers at the school.

After trying to calm her, they called Peel Regional Police.

They too, tried and failed to get the little girl to calm down. That's when the officers who responded, took out their handcuffs and cuffed the girls hands behind her back, and also cuffed her ankles together, before laying her on her stomach for nearly half an hour.

The girl's mother claimed she was treated differently, because she's black.

And the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal agrees.

Much of the testimony in the hearing surrounded implicit racial bias, of the officers.

The adjudicator ruled that "In the absence of any explanation for their overreaction in placing the applicant stomach down with her wrists cuffed behind her, ankles cuffed and maintaining her in this position for 28 minutes, the evidence supports the conclusion that the most probable reason for this action is that the officers were influenced by implicit bias in respect of the applicant's race. I find, therefore, that race was a factor in the officers' treatment of the applicant."

"In particular, she noted that the use of handcuffs on a 6-year-old's wrists, and ankles was really excessive," says Roger Love, a lawyer with the Human Rights Legal Support Centre. "Given the extent that there was an overreaction in this case, she was able to draw and inference that the child's race was a factor."

Newstalk1010's Legal analyst Ed Prutschi though, would have liked to see more evidence.

"The evidence on that front, whcih has to be proven on a balance of probability, so there still needs to be evidence of that differential treatment, it's very, very thin."