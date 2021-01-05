Rap legend Dr. Dre rushed to L.A. hospital after suffering brain aneurysm
Multiple sources, including TMZ and the Los Angeles Times, are reporting tonight that rap legend Dr. Dre has been rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.
The 55-year-old rap mogul, who is in the midst of a nasty divorce, is undergoing a series of tests to determine the source of the brain bleed. He's reportedly in stable condition.
There are reports his estranged wife, Nicole, wants $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. She's also reportedly seeking $5 million for attorney fees. She filed to end their marriage, after 24 years together, last summer.
Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was apparently scheduled to attend a divorce hearing tomorrow.