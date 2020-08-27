iHeartRadio

Raptors game postponed, but playoffs will resume

The NBA Court in the bubble in Orlando

The NBA has confirmed, all games scheduled for Thursday night in the NBA have been postponed.

That includes the Toronto Raptors, who were expected to play the Boston Celtics in game one of their second round series in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

While some teams had talked about scrapping the season altogether, it appears the playoffs will resume.

There's been no indication of how long the pause will last, but there's some suggestion that games could resume as early as Friday.

The boycott of games started on Wednesday, with players protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last weekend.

 

 