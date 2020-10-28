Raptors guard arrested in Manhattan

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30pm. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the ``subject hit the victim in the face.'' Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim's phone, according to the statement.

The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they are ``aware of the reports and are seeking more information.''

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

The 23-year-old from Southaven, Miss., played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 7.5 points per game, and ranked fifth among rookies in three-point shooting percentage. He was named to the league's All-Rookie Second Team.