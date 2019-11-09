iHeartRadio
Raptors lose Kyle Lowry for two weeks

The Toronto Raptors will be without two of their biggest stars as they get ready to take on their former teammate, Kawhi Leonard, during a west coast road trip.

Kyle Lowry hurt his left thumb during the first quarter of Friday evening's game against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The star point guard was attempting to swipe the ball away from Pelicans centre Derrick Favours on an offensive rebound.

He stepped out of the game for a few minutes before returning, but only played halfway into the second quarter before retreating to the locker room.

On Saturday afternoon, the Raptors confirmed Lowry suffered "a fracture of the distal phalanx of his left thumb," putting him out of the game for at least two weeks, at which point his condition will be reevaluated.

Meantime, Serge Ibaka is out of the lineup indefinitely after sustaining a sprained right ankle with less than 45 seconds left in the first half. The team says he will be undergoing additional x-rays while in Los Angeles.

Ibaka was spotted wearing a walking boot following the game.

The official release from the Raptors says "the condition of both players will be updated as appropriate."

The Raptors' next game is scheduled for Sunday, when they take on the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. They will remain in L.A. to visit with former teammate Leonard and the Clippers on Monday evening.

