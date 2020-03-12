Raptors players, coaches in self-isolation for 14-days

Three days after the Toronto Raptors played in Utah, the players, coaches and travelling staff have gone into self-isolation amid the threat of COVID-19.

The Raptors' 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus that has the sports world screeching to a halt. The Raptors also underwent testing for the virus, and are awaiting the results.

The Raptors beat Utah 101-92 on Monday and as with any NBA game, the players were in close physical contact. OG Anunoby was in a late-game scuffle with Gobert, and the two players were ejected.

The Jazz announced the positive test moments before they were scheduled to tip off against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The NBA announced soon after it had suspended the season. The G League followed suit later Wednesday.

The team made two public appearances since returning from Utah on Tuesday morning _ the launch of coach Nick Nurse's foundation, and a Norman Powell bowling event.

The Raptors said that according to Toronto Public Health, being in close contact with someone who does not have COVID-19, but was exposed to someone with COVID-19, does not constitute a risk for getting COVID-19 and does not require public health follow up.