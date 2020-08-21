Raptors take Game 3 against the Nets

For the first time in franchise history the Raptors have taken a 3-0 lead in a playoff series.



Pascal Siakam had 26 points and eight rebounds and Toronto wiped the floor with the Nets 117-92.



Fred VanVleet had 22 points, including a 52-foot buzzer-beater to end the first half. Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Kyle Lowry added 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.



The Raptors can sweep the opening-round series with a victory in Game 4 on Sunday.



Tyler Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Nets, who were playing without Joe Harris after he left the NBA bubble after Game 2 for personal reasons. Caris LeVert added 15 points.



Two days after they clawed out an ugly 104-99 win in Game 2, the Raptors never trailed against the Nets. Toronto led by as many as 17 points in the first half and took a 84-68 lead into the fourth quarter.



Ibaka slashed to the hoop for a dunk early in the fourth that stretched the difference to 18 points. Lowry pounced on a bad pass on Brooklyn's next possession, and Terence Davis finished with a jumper for a 20-point lead.