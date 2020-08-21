iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Raptors take Game 3 against the Nets

Pascal Siakam was the high scorer for Toronto with 26 points

For the first time in franchise history the Raptors have taken a 3-0 lead in a playoff series.
 
Pascal Siakam had 26 points and eight rebounds and Toronto wiped the floor with the Nets 117-92.
    
Fred VanVleet had 22 points, including a 52-foot buzzer-beater to end the first half. Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Kyle Lowry added 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
    
The Raptors can sweep the opening-round series with a victory in Game 4 on Sunday.
    
Tyler Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Nets, who were playing without Joe Harris after he left the NBA bubble after Game 2 for personal reasons. Caris LeVert added 15 points.
    
Two days after they clawed out an ugly 104-99 win in Game 2, the Raptors never trailed against the Nets. Toronto led by as many as 17 points in the first half and took a 84-68 lead into the fourth quarter.
    
Ibaka slashed to the hoop for a dunk early in the fourth that stretched the difference to 18 points. Lowry pounced on a bad pass on Brooklyn's next possession, and Terence Davis finished with a jumper for a 20-point lead.