RCMP was in the process of sending out an emergency alert

The RCMP now say they were in the process of sending out an emergency alert, on the shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, when the gunman was killed.

Police say they only learned early in the morning on Sunday, that the suspect was driving a fake police cruiser, and wearing a police uniform.

After that, the delay in getting an alert out came because they had to track down the officers who had the authority to send one out, and craft the message.

In the meantime, the shooter was killed by police.

When it comes to details about the 51-year-old shooter, police say they believe he acted alone, and then also offered up some information on how he may have had guns.

When asked if they thought Gabriel Workman had a firearms licence, police say they “have a fairly good idea” that he didn’t.

But where he managed to get this firearms is a critical part of the investigation, according to Chief Superintendent Chris Leather.

But Leather wouldn’t say what kind of guns the shooter used, noting that information was in the hands of the Serious Incident Response Team.

For the second day in a row, police wouldn’t reveal a possible motive.

Police have also set up a top line in hopes of learning more about the movements of the shooter throughout the attack.