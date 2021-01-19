Record number of COVID patients in Ontario ICUs

Ontario is reporting 1,913 new cases of COVID-19 today which is down from 2,578 yesterday. The last time cases dipped below 2,000 was on Dec. 28 when 1,939 cases were reported.

There is an aterisk, though. The Ministry of Health cautions Toronto Public Health is underreporting today due to a technical issue.

The 7-day average is now 2,893, down from 3,035 yesterday.

Toronto is reporting 550 new cases today - down from 815 yesterday

Peel Region is reporting 346 new cases -down from 507

York Region is reporting 235 new cases - up from 151

Just over 34,500 tests completed. This is the lowest total since December 29th at 34,112. According to the province the percent of tests coming back positive is at 6.8% up slightly from yesterday's 6.6%.

46 new deaths reported. 20 of those deaths were residents in long-term care.

(29 new deaths in people 80+, 17 new deaths in people 60-79)

The total number of peole who have died due to COVID is 5,479.

Number of people in hospital is 1,626 - up by 55.

Number of people in ICU is 400 - up by 6. (This is a record)

Number of people on ventilators 292 - down by 11.

There was 2,873 resolved cases. The number of active cases is at 27,615 - down from 28,621 yesterday.

Vaccine doses administered:

For the day: 14,346

Total: 224,134