Record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases in Toronto and Ontario

Ontario is reporting 2,553 new cases of COVID-19 today, beating the previous record set on December 24th, of 2,447 new cases.

895 of the new cases were in Toronto, beating the December 16th record of 780.

There were 496 cases in Peel, 144 in Hamilton and 142 in York Region.

There were 34,112 tests completed and according to the province, 9.7 percent came back positive.

41 more families are dealing with the death of a loved one due to COVID-19.

The number of people in hospital is 864, down by 11.

The number of people in ICU is 304, up by 8.

The number of people on ventilators is 207, down by 4.

The province also released numbers from yesterday, which were delayed because of the holiday.

There were 1,939 cases reported, with 39,565 tests completed. There were 37 new deaths.