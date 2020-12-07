Record setting test pilot Chuck Yeager passes away at 97

Record setting test pilot Chuck Yeager is dead at the age of 97.

Yeager was the first pilot to break the sound barrier.

His death was announced on his official Twitter account.

His wife said, "a legacy of strength, adventure and patriotism will be remembered forever."

In 1947, Yeager flew the X-1 experimental jet past the speed of sound for the first time and later went on to break other speed records.

He was also a decorated Air Force officer who served in World War Two.