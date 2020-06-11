Regis Korchinski Paquet's family will talk to police watchdog

TORONTO _ The family of the Toronto woman who fell to her death while police officers were in her home says it will schedule an interview with Ontario's police watchdog.

Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family said in a statement Wednesday night it plans to talk with the Special Investigations Unit as soon as possible.

The statement came after the SIU said earlier in the day it still had not interviewed the family.

The family postponed interviews last week after their lawyer cited concerns about possible leaks from police sources regarding the case.

A story published in the Toronto Sun says unnamed sources told the paper Korchinski-Paquet used a heavy appliance to block her balcony door before she fell to her death.

The family has questioned the role of Toronto police officers in Korchinski-Paquet's death in late May.

The SIU says it has completed a canvass of the area in an attempt to locate evidence and witnesses.

It says investigators have interviewed the subject officer, five witness officers and seven civilians and has secured security video from the apartment building where she lived.

The family also said Wednesday the family has organized a private viewing and funeral for Korchinski-Paquet on Thursday.

A public memorial is to be held at a future date.