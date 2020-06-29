Remember the first federal models that suggested as many as 400,000 people could die from COVID-19?

There are still hot spots in the country, when it comes to COVID-19, however the number of new cases of the virus continues to decline across Canada.

New national models were released on Monday, showing the trends of the infections and deaths in the country.

Federal health officiails claimed we could see between 103,940 and 108,130 cases by July 12th, and the number of people to die from the virus could be between 8,545 ad 8,865.

Right now, there's already 103,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 8,566 deaths have been recorded.

Public Health

When you break down the numbers, there should be no surprises that the hot spots, are in some of the most populated areas of the counrty. Montreal and Toronto are two of the areas where the new case totals are higher. Some areas of Saskatchewan are still reporting higher-than-average case totals.

And the numbers show, that more people aged 20-39 are getting COVID-19, with a decline reported in the older age groups.

As a matter of fact, the median age for infections is now 51-years-old in the country.

When you look back to earlier models, it appears we've done a pretty good job at containing the virus in this country.

Back on April 9th, federal health officials suggested between 4,000 and 300,000 people could die from COVID-19, in a worst-case scenario during the course of the pandemic. But with the public health measures that were in place at that time, officials said a better estimate would be between 11,000 and 44,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Public Health