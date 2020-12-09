Reopening of East York school postponed due to outbreak investigation

An East York elementary school, where more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported, will remain closed this week.

Our media partner CP24 says that a letter was sent to parents on Wednesday. In it, the principal of Thorncliffe Park Public School says the closure will allow Toronto Public Health to continue theIr investigation into the outbreak.

As of today, the latest numbers indicate there are a total of 31 active cases among students and staff at the school.

The school was scheduled to reopen on Thursday, but the reopening date has been pushed to December 14.

Last month, voluntary asymptomatic testing at the school revealed 19 positive cases of the virus.

Two other schools in the community - Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy - are also currently dealing with outbreaks.

