iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

REPORT: Christchurch mosque shooter kept "low profile" prior to mass shooting

MOSQUE

A comprehensive report into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers were slaughtered sheds new light on how gunman Brenton Tarrant was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned out his attack. 

The nearly 800-page Royal Commission of Inquiry report released Tuesday shows how Tarrant kept a low profile and told nobody of his plans. 

It concludes that despite the shortcomings of various agencies, there were no clear signs the attack was imminent _ aside from the manifesto Tarrant sent out just eight minutes before he began shooting, which came too late for agencies to respond. 

Among 44 recommendations, the report says the government should establish a new national intelligence agency.

 

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer
Instagram
71010
Sms*