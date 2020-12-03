Report: CreateTO boss offered affordable rental units exclusively to city staff

A new report says the former head of the city's real estate agency broke rules by offering city staff below market rental units.

The Toronto Star reports that the CEO of CreateTO, responsible for selling and leasing land to developers for affordable housing, offered staff a chance to rent units at Yonge and Davisville, noting in an email that it was, "only for direct employees of CreateTO."

In June, a month after the initial offer, Brian Johnston, reportedly sent another email rescinding the offer after being informed by city staff that it was a violation of city policy.

The Star reports that two city employees rented the below market units anyway and were fired in October.

Johnston tells the paper that the offer was well intentioned and, "a sincere effort to help those that may be interested."

It's also reported that Johnston, through his relationship with the developer, also tried to secure a below-market unit for his niece though he later said she was no longer interested.

It's up to the developer to decide who to rent to, but The Biddington Group was legally required to offer some units at below-market rates.

Councillor Ana Bailao, the mayor's affordable housing advocate, tells the Star she's been looking for more transparency in the way affordable housing is offered, including having tenants income tested.