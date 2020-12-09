Report details severe understaffing at hard-hit Whitby nursing home

A long-term care inspection report of a hard-hit nursing home in Whitby details the "actual harm" done to residents after the COVID-19 outbreak was discovered.

It's the first report that's been done at Sunnycrest Nursing Home since the first case was reported Nov. 23. The cases have led to almost all of the residents testing positive for the virus, and 11 people dying.

As of Wednesday, 113 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, along with 47 staff members.

The issues identified in the report range from the home being less than 50 per cent staffed, wound care not being done for patients, and inconsistent infection prevention and control measures.

"The care and medications were up to two hours late including high risk medications... Staff also told inspector that there was not enough time to stock the caddies with PPE for the residents rooms and that the PPE was locked in the managements office," the report reads. "With all these factors considered, the home has failed to demonstrate that it was providing a safe and secure environment for its residents during the course of its outbreak."

This home didn't have a single case of COVID-19 during the first wave.

"The scope of this non-compliance was widespread because the concerns that were identified has to potential to affect a large number of the LTCH's residents," the inspector wrote in the report.

Lakeridge Health has since taken over the operation of the home.

The inspector spoke with personal support workers, registered practical nurses, the administrator and the director of care.

The inspection was conducted on Nov. 28, just days after the outbreak began.