REPORT: March Break to be delayed

You won't need to keep your children busy for a full week next month.

A new report in the Toronto Sun says the province is expected to push back March Break over fears it could lead to more social gatherings involving multiple families possibly spreading COVID-19.

The report lays out three options that are said to be on the table for consideration. Either delay March Break to sometime in April, take the week off in May, or just end school five days early in June.

The decision will be announced this week.

Teacher unions believe it's mistake to cancel the break, suggesting worn out educators deserve time off after a tough year.

