iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

REPORT: March Break to be delayed

am800-news-covid-19-student-school-mask

You won't need to keep your children busy for a full week next month.

A new report in the Toronto Sun says the province is expected to push back March Break over fears it could lead to more social gatherings involving multiple families possibly spreading COVID-19.

The report lays out three options that are said to be on the table for consideration. Either delay March Break to sometime in April, take the week off in May, or just end school five days early in June.

The decision will be announced this week.

Teacher unions believe it's mistake to cancel the break, suggesting worn out educators deserve time off after a tough year.

The Toronto Sun's Brian Lilley will join Moore in the Morning at 6:35 a.m.