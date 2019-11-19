iHeartRadio
Report: Metrolinx considered hiking UP Express fares

UP Express

When Metrolinx first launched the UP Express in 2015, it cost between $19 and $27 dollars for a trip from Union Station to the airport.

As you may rememeber, not a lot of people used it, so the agency slashed fares by about half.

Well it would seem the plan worked too well.

According to a new report in the Toronto Star Metrolinx considered hiking fares once again to keep local commuters from using the service, to make more room for people going to and from Pearson.

It's a plan that was never implimented.

Instead, the Star reports, the agency has decided to make infrastructure changes rather than hike fares.

They say even with more riders, the lower fares meant the service was still losing money.

