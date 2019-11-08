iHeartRadio
Report: Murdered boys found by their mother

Brampton Children dead

We are learning new details about what may have happened inside the Brampton home where two young boys were found murdered.

The Toronto Sun reports that it was the boys' mother who made the horrible discovery.

A source tells the paper she found her sons, 9 and 12-years-old, unresponsive and called 911.

We learned from police yesterday afternoon that the boys father, 52-year-old Edwin Bastidas has been charged.

The boys' mother is said to be devastated, as any mother would be. The Sun reports she is not even clear why this happened.

Bastidas reportedly has no criminal record and police have not been to this home before

