Report: Ontario to allow pregnant and breastfeeding women to get COVID-19 vaccine

It appears the province has had a change of heart when it comes to pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Ministry of Health memo, obtained by CBC News, reportedly says that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding can chose to get the vaccine after informed counselling and consent.

The ministry earlier advised against it because no pregnant women were included in the trials.

This week, Ontario Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OSOG) and the Ontario Medical Association Section on Obstetrics and Gynaecology, both called on the province to, "allow equitable access for at-risk pregnant and lactating persons."

Data from earlier in the pandemic has suggested pregnant women with COVID-19 may have an increased risk of hospitalization.

