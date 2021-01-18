Report: Ontario to open COVID-19 dedicated hospital

As COVID-19 infections surge, the province reportedly plans to open its first hospital dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients.

The Globe and Mail reports that the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital will open in early February.

This hospital was scheduled to open as part of the Mackenzie Health Network and would be the first brand new hospital in the province in three decades.

With hospitals stretched to the limit, the province reportedly asked Mackenzie health about using the site for COVID-19 patients.

An unnamed official tells the Globe the hospital will initially be staffed by existing Mackenzie workers, with a plan to hire more as capacity increases.