Report: Phase one of reopening plan could include some retail, pet services, cleaning services

The premier has promised "good news" and today is the day we could get it.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details on phase one of the province's reopening plan today and already, we're getting a sense of what it could include.

CBC News obtained a draft news release of the plan.

It reportedly includes allowing retails stores outside malls to reopen, along with pet services, household cleaning and maintenance and in-person health and councelling.

It also suggests the province could allow the opening of off-lease dog parks, outdoor sports facilities and some individual sports competitions.

It's not clear when Phase 1 would begin.

NEWSTALK 1010 obtained government documents on Wednesday suggesting that golf courses, marinas, campgrounds and businesses that board animals could reopen on Saturday.



The premier's office however, said that no final decisions had been made and the details were subject to change.

NEWSTALK 1010 will carry the Premier's 1 p.m. news conference live.

With files from Lucas Meyer