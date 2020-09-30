Report: Police couldn't access Barry Sherman's office until four weeks after his death

December will mark three years since Barry and Honey Sherman were found strangled to death in their North York mansion.

There have been no arrests.

But a new report from the Toronto Star details a legal fight between investigators and Barry Sherman's drug company.

It reportedly took police four weeks to get access to Sherman's office at Apotex but a police spokesperson tells the Star they do not believe the delay compromised the investigation.

During the delay police would not have had access to Sherman's files, his computer or his desk drawers.

Sherman's last known email came from his office on December 13, 2017 just after 8 p.m. He would have been dead in his home by midnight.

The Star reports a judge issued a production order for Apotex on January 15th.