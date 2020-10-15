Report: Province to change the way teachers are hired

Queen's Park is expected to announce a change that the government believes will improve the quality of the teacher in your child's classroom.

According to the Toronto Star, the education ministry will announce that the province is going to scrap a controversial rule that limited the pool principals could pick from when hiring educators for new long-term or full-time positions.

Preference is given to five teachers who have the right qualifications and have been on a board's supply list the longest.

That has led to complaints that schools were not able to hire the best fit and sometimes, did not end up reflecting the diversity of some communities.

The rule was brought in 8 years ago to address complaints about favouritism in hiring.

The changes will not happen right away. The province says it will take effect over time.