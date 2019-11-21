REPORT: Queen's Park considers adding hundreds of new pot shops

The province is reportedly considering an idea that could lead to a whole lot more pot shops in Ontario.

A source tells our partners at BNN Bloomberg the province is considering an open allocation system for licenses next year.

It means no more lottery. Pot shop owners could simply apply online, pass a series of background checks and get a licence.

Analysts think it could mean a thousand stores instead of the two dozen we have now.

It's a change that could happen as early as January but no final decisions have been made yet.

Plans are still being presented to Premier Ford's cabinet for consideration.