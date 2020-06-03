REPORT: Regis Korchinski-Paquet blockaded balcony door before falling to her death

We are learning new details about what may have happened the moments before a young woman plunged to her death from a High Park balcony.

Sources speaking to the Toronto Sun claim Regis Korchinski-Paquet used an appliance, possibly an air conditioner or a television to blockade the balcony door.

They also say a senior officer at the scene had three-and-a-half years experience with the Mobile Crisis Intervention Teams, which partners a mental health nurse and a specially trained officer to help in situations involving someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Sun reports that the officer ordered other officers at the scene to stay inside the apartment and leave Korchinski-Paquet alone outside.

They claim an officer rushed next door when police say her hand on the railing, but by the time they reached the next door balcony, she was gone.

Sources speaking to the paper claim, according to a witness, Korchinski-Paquet fell while trying to jump to a neighbouring balcony.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has interviewed the officers involved. They were expected to interview the family this week.