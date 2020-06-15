iHeartRadio

REPORT: Some GTA patios, malls and barbers will be open by the weekend

queens park

According to a report from the Toronto Sun, the premier will announce this afternoon that more of Southern Ontario will move into Stage 2 of reopening this Friday.

It looks like it will include York, Durham, Halton, Hamilton, and Niagara. It means people in those areas will be able to shop in a shopping mall, eat on a restaurant patio and get a haircut.

However, Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will reportedly stay in Stage 1 for at least another week.

Sources speaking to the Sun say the government's thinking is, if the current trends continue, we could see all restrictions lifted by mid-to-late July.

NEWSTALK 1010 will carry Doug Ford's 1 p.m. announcement live.