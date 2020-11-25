Report: Toronto family allegedly involved in stealing millions in COVID-19 relief funds

The Toronto Star is reporting that four family members who all worked as provincial government computer specialists are allegedly involved in the theft of more than $11 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

The Star reports that court documents show "some or all of" Sanjay Madan, Shalini Madan, sons Chinmaya Madan and Ujjawal Madan, and their associate Vidhan Singh allegedly committed "a massive fraud".

This apparently happened by the accused funnelling millions of dollars in relief payments to several bank accounts.

No criminal charges have been laid at this point, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

The provincial government alleges in a statement of claim that the damages from the actions totaled more than $11 million.