Restaurants allowed to serve customers on covered patios

The Province has announced it's amending its emergency orders and the change means you could have a meal on a restaurant patio, even if it's raining.

The government is allowing patios with a covering, such as a roof, tent or awning to open as long as two full sides are open to the outdoors.

If the outdoor dining area has a retractable roof, it could serve customers as long as the roof and one full side are open.

The province it is also making changes to the Planning Act to allow municipalities to more quickly pass temporary bylaws to extend or create outdoor patio space.

"This exemption under the emergency order will cut red tape and reduce the process time for passing these bylaws to a matter of days. Municipalities would still be responsible for compliance activities and ensuring proper health and safety practices, like proper physical distancing," the provincial government says in a news release.