Review into enforcement response to Trinity Bellwoods coming soon

Toronto Mayor John Tory says a full review is being conducted into the enforcement response at Trinity Bellwoods park this past weekend.

He joined NEWSTALK 1010's The Rush on Monday, where he discussed the thousands of people who attended the park on Saturday, and explained why only four tickets were handed out.

"You get to a certain stage with that kind of a massive crowd and frankly the alcohol that was there and so-on where it is not safe for the officers to go in and do the work that they do," Tory said. "I can assure you there's a thorough review being done of this, and we will come forward. It's not going to be weeks, it's going to be like days, so that we are prepared for next weekend or even sooner to make changes that have to be made, so that people can have confidence that they're going to be following the public health rules in that park and elsewhere, and that we're going to have proper enforcement whatever proper means, and that's got to be up to the enforcement people not me."

Tory says it's not his job to direct law enforcement, but when asked, he promised the results of the view would be made public.

"Of course, because the recommendations of it will be what will be in practice at Trinity Bellwoods and perhaps elsewhere if there are things we need to learn about other parks to have the physical distancing, so the answer is yes."

Tory said the review could look into things like having circles on the ground to promote physical distancing, and having volunteers go through to educate people.