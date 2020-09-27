Reyna on King shuts down temporarily after an employee tests postive for COVID-19

A Toronto restaurant has closed temporarily, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Reyna on King, located at 354 King Street East, near Parliament, noted in a social media post that the employee last worked on Wednesday, September 24th.

Neighbouring Reyna Bazaar has also temporarily shut down for a deep cleaning.

As a precaution, employees will be undergoing testing for COVID-19.

In the post, the restaurant says, “Unfortunately, we have had to cancel all reservations for the next few days and will re-open as soon as we have the green light that our team has a clean bill of health and it is safe to re-open.”

Here's more from the restaurant from their post on Instagram:

“We are saddened to announce that one of our Reyna on King team members has tested positive for COVID-19. This person last worked at Reyna on King on Wednesday, Sept. 24th, 2020 and is currently self-isolating ... we decided to immediately close Reyna on King and neighbouring Reyna Bazaar until further notice. While closed, these actions will be take: 1) Reyna on King and Reyna Bazaar” — their Yorkville location — “will be professionally sanitized and deep cleaned to ensure all surfaces are clear of any contamination. 2) The entire Reyna on King and Reyna Bazaar team, as well as anyone from Bar Reyna who came in contact with the infected employee, has self-isolated and is required to get tested for COVID-19 in the next 24hrs. Nobody will be permitted to return to work without proof of negative COVID-19 test results.”

Meanwhile, an employee tells Newstalk1010 that Bar Reyna, their Yorkville location, which has not been impacted, remains open for business.