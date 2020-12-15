Richmond Hill councillor and husband accused in fraud scheme, arrested

A councillor in Richmond Hill has been accused of setting up a scheme that lined the pockets of her husband.

Karen Cilevitz and her spouse, Derek Christie, were arrested this morning at their home.

She represents Ward 5 which is basically the south-west corner of the community between Major Mack and Highway 7.

She is accused of hiring a new staff member and then coming to some form of agreement with that employee that would see $21,000 of their pay given to Christie.

Civelitz is now charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer. Christie is charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime.

The Mayor of Richmond Hill, David Barrow, declined an interview but emailed the following statement:

"This afternoon, York Regional Police announced it has laid charges against Richmond Hill Councillor Karen Cilevitz for Breach of Trust by a Public Officer and Fraud Over $5,000.

It is important to allow the legal system to determine the outcome of this case. City officials are cooperating with police. Under the Municipal Act, the councillor is permitted to retain her seat at this time.

I want to reaffirm to residents that City Council is committed to serving the public good and we will continue to stay focused on helping our community emerge strong from the pandemic.

As this is an ongoing police investigation, the City will be making no further comment at this time."