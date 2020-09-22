Riding coach mourns teen killed in tragic horseback riding accident

We are learning more about the 14-year-old girl, killed in a tragic horseback riding accident in Flamborough on Monday.

She's been identified as Zara Buren. Her riding coach tells NEWSTALK 1010 she was a thoughtful young woman with a big heart and talented young rider, on track to compete at the junior-Olympic level.

It appears she died trying to save her horse.

Coach Holly Jacks says Zara and her mother were out doing fitness work with her horse. She thinks Zara tried to go around a fallen tree.

"Her mom said it just looked like a little puddle and so they just went to go walk around it and her horse just started sinking."

She says Zara jumped off to try to hold the horse's head up.

Police said the horse became stuck in a marshy bog and that the teen was able to dismount but while waiting for help she, "became submerged and a short time later she was pulled from the marsh without vital signs."

Jacks says Zara was a pleasure to coach and that riding was her passion. "She was just one of those kids who every single thing she did she put 110 percent into."

She says Zara was an old soul.

"She was always there for her fellow competitors; for the horses," Jacks says. "She was just one of the most thoughtful, thoughtful human beings I've ever met."