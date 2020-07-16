Risky crane removal operation downtown called off Thursday night due to inclement weather

A slow and delicate operation to remove a crane resting precariously on the side of a downtown building has been postponed, because of Thursday night's showers and a potential thunderstorm.

Crews have been at the scene of the crane collapse at a construction site near Simcoe and Wellington for much of the day, after it toppled onto an adjacent building just after 10 a.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg spoke to the media about the challenging removal operation.

"The challenge with this crane is actually the counterweights that are on the opposite side of the crane, so our crews have to protect for - and this is the reason for the large collapse perimetre - because of the tons of counterweight that's hanging off the other end of the crane, we have to protect for the fact that, in the event that the crane fails further, physics will take over and that crane will move as a result of the counterweight."

As a result of the dangerous situation, three buildings in the area of Front and Wellington were evacuated. They'll stay empty, until crews safely complete the crane removal. As well, Lower Simcoe, between Front Street and Wellington will remain closed.

Fortunately, no one inside the office tower, struck by the crane, was injured.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting the crane operator was able to make it out safely with the help of one of her co-workers.

The cause of the collapse is still unclear.

The crane company and the Ministry of Labour have been called in to investigate.

Crews will resume their attempts to remove the crane around 6 o'clock Friday morning, as long as the weather cooperates.

