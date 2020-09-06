Road rage incident turns into police pursuit Saturday night

It was a case of a stabbing,road rage and police pursuit Saturday night in the west end of the city.

According to Toronto Police, two adult males got into a confrontation in the Caledonia Road and Davenport Road area just before 9:30 p.m.

The suspect then stabbed the victim multiple times.

The vicitm managed to get back into his vehicle and began pursuing his attacker while calling 9-1-1.

Police eventually caught up to the suspect vehicle, ending the pursuit in the Eglinton Avenue and Avenue Road area, as two police cruisers sandwiched the suspect vehicle, sustaining some damage.

The driver was arrested without incident and faces several charges.