Roll Up The Rim goes digital, begins March 11th

We have new details on an annual tradition that comes with your morning coffee.

Tim Hortons says Roll Up The Rim is coming next month but it's going to look a little different.

It's going digital, at least, for the most part.

The contest will run from March 11th to April 7th.

For at least the first two weeks, you can still get a Roll Up The Rim cup but after that you'll need to use the app.

The company is also trying to push more people toward reusable cups. Buy a coffee in one of those, and you'll get three rolls on the app.

Tim Hortons, on March 10th, will be giving away almost 2 million reusable cups.