Rolling teacher strikes this week

This week, public elementary, catholic and high schools will be on strike as teachers plan to follow through with their promises of walking out, in protest of the provincial governments cuts and contract negotiations. The strikes will affect you if you have children in a GTA school board. Here's the schedule of planned walkouts. The organization definitions are below.

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY • ETFO — Halton (K-8) • OECTA — ALL SCHOOLS (K-12)

• ETFO — Durham and Peel (K-8)

• OSSTF — York Region (9-12) • ETFO — outside GTA (K-8) • ETFO — ALL SCHOOLS (K-8) • ETFO — Toronto, York Region and Hamilton-Wentworth

ETFO — Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, represents 81,000 teachers and members in publicly funded elementary schools in Ontario, teaching kindergarten to grade 8

OECTA — Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, represents 45,000 teachers and members in publicly funded Roman Catholic schools in Ontario, who teach kindergarten to grade 12

OSSTF — Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federarion, represents 60,000 teachers and members in publicly funded high schools across Ontario, teaching grades 9-12