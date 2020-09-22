Royal Canadian Legion selling poppy masks ahead of Remembrance Day

There will be no veterans' parade or wreath-laying ceremony in Ottawa this year.

There will be no major Remembrance Day in-person events. It's going to be an unprecedented November 11.

Notably, you won't see veterans handing out poppies and collecting donations.

"Really there are going to be two main ways that people can donate to The Poppy Trust Fund this year, so one of them will be in fact, the traditional boxes that everyone's used to seeing," Royal Canadian Legion spokesperson Nujma Bond told The Rush.

But there will also be touchless payment options available as well.

Perhaps the most innovative initiative we've seen from The Legion this year, is the introduction of face masks.

It started out as a way to help out veterans in care homes, Bond says, but now that it's been opened to the public, more than 37,000 poppy face masks have been sold.

Proceeds go toward The Poppy Trust Fund and The Legion.

You can purchase a poppy mask here.