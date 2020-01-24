Ryerson University no longer recognizing student union after fiscal allegations

Ryerson University says it is no longer recognizing the Ryerson Students' Union as the official student government at the school, following financial mismanagement allegations.

Campus newspaper the Eyeopener reported last January on RSU credit card statements that apparently show expenditures of more than $250,000 over the course of eight months.

The university says it told the student union it would withhold the fees the school collects from students for the union until a forensic audit was conducted and the results shared with the university, and a new operating agreement was negotiated.

The vice-provost of students says the RSU hasn't met those conditions.

Jen McMillen says Ryerson University has now terminated its operating agreement with the union, saying the school has lost confidence in the RSU's ``ability to represent students with good governance and to supply the services that students pay for.''

The RSU did not immediately return a request for comment.