Safe and fun ways to celebrate this holiday season
Enduring the holiday season under COVID restrictions will be tough for many, however there are still many ways to celebrate this winter.
The DOs and DON'Ts of celebrating the holidays
The province has released their list of safer and riskier holiday activities:
|DO
|Virtual holiday gatherings or events with family, friends or co-workers.
|DON'T
|Have in-person holiday gatherings or events, particularly gatherings where masks or face coverings must be removed to eat or drink.
|DO
|Outdoor holiday activities such as building a snowman or going on a sleigh ride with members of your household.
|DON'T
|Try indoor holiday activities such as having overnight guests or sleepovers with friends or people outside your household.
|DO
|Visit Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves outdoors and taking photos while keeping two metres apart.
|DON'T
|Visit Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves indoors and taking photos without being two metres apart. Children are not permitted to sit on Santa's lap this year.
|DO
|Attend a drive-in or drive-through event.
|DON'T
|Visit family and friends for non-essential reasons.
|DO
|Watch holiday or other movies with your household.
|DON'T
|Host or attend social gatherings or organized public events that do not adhere to provincial or local requirements.