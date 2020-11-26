iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Safe and fun ways to celebrate this holiday season

am800-news-covid-christmas-istock

Enduring the holiday season under COVID restrictions will be tough for many, however there are still many ways to celebrate this winter.

 


 

uxbridge-holiday-trail

The Uxbridge Holiday Trail

A safe and festive journey through the Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights and the downtown holiday shopping area. Held daily (6:00-9:30pm) from December 5th to January 2nd in Elgin Park featuring holiday light displays installed by local businesses, organizations, and individual families. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the H.Bee. Architecture window 6-8pm, Thursday to Saturday from Dec 5th to 19th

TOwinter

T.O. Winter parks

The city is offering new and enhanced exercise-based recreation activities in park locations across Toronto

squareone_-_homepage

Shop The Food District at Square One

DIY meal kits, ready-to-eat boxes and corporate and holiday gift packages available for purchase from select Square One Food District retailers

 

The DOs and DON'Ts of celebrating the holidays

 

The province has released their list of safer and riskier holiday activities:

DO Virtual holiday gatherings or events with family, friends or co-workers.
DON'T Have in-person holiday gatherings or events, particularly gatherings where masks or face coverings must be removed to eat or drink.
   
DO Outdoor holiday activities such as building a snowman or going on a sleigh ride with members of your household.
DON'T Try indoor holiday activities such as having overnight guests or sleepovers with friends or people outside your household.
   
DO Visit Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves outdoors and taking photos while keeping two metres apart.
DON'T Visit Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves indoors and taking photos without being two metres apart. Children are not permitted to sit on Santa's lap this year.
   
DO Attend a drive-in or drive-through event.
DON'T Visit family and friends for non-essential reasons.
   
DO Watch holiday or other movies with your household.
DON'T Host or attend social gatherings or organized public events that do not adhere to provincial or local requirements.


 

 

COVID-19 Christmas

Health officials outline suggestions for Christmas gatherings

The Ontario government is urging residents to celebrate the upcoming winter holidays only with the people they live with