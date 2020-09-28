Scarborough school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

A school in Scarborough has become the first in Toronto to be closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Toronto District School Board says Mason Road Junior Public School will be closed from September 28th to October 2nd.

The board says three staff members and one student tested positive.

"I don't have the exact symptoms or specific diagnoses of the people involved. All I know is that Toronto Public Health requested that we close it, and we obviously take our lead from the medical experts there," board spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24.

Extra cleaning is planned at the school this week.

Mason Road Junior Public School is the second in the city with a declared outbreak.

Two students at Glen Park Public School tested positive. A teacher and 35 students from two cohorts have been told to self-isolate but the school remains open.