There are school bus cancellations in some parts of the GTA on Monday December 2nd 2019

Halton Public and Catholic schools have cancelled buses in Zone 3 (Georgetown and Acton). Schools open. All other buses running.

Durham Public and Catholic schools have cancelled buses for Zones 1, 2, and 3 (Brock, Uxbridge, Scugog). Schools open. Buses are running in Southern Durham region.