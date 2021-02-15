SCHOOL CLOSURES AND BUS CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY

The snow has caused more disruption Tuesday for parents and students who were expecting to see the final schools in the GTA re-open.

There will be no classes at Public and catholic schools in York and Peel. Boards in those two regions will switch to online learning.

TDSB and TCDSB schools remain open but buses are cancelled.

Classes are also cancelled in Halton. Virtual learning in public and Catholic schools will also be cancelled.

In Durham, schools remain open but buses are cancelled in Zones 1, 2, 3 (Brock, Uxbridge, Scugog). Buses will be running in Zone 4.

This week's winter storm was not as bad as predicted and now the GTA cleans up after a system covered roads and highways across the region.

As of 4 a.m. Environment Canada tells NEWSTALK 1010 7 CM of snow had fallen at Pearson with another 2 cm expected by the time the snow stops in the GTA around 10 or 11 a.m. That will end up being less than the 15-25 cm predicted for the region.

Areas like Hamilton and Niagara have seen more snow with reports of 11 cm as of Tuesday morning. Environment Canada tells NEWSTALK 1010 the snow should last until early afternoon in those regions and may get roughly another 5 cm or so by the time it stops.

The snow will still cause slowdowns on the morning drive.

Plows and salters have fanned out across the region to try and clean up as much as possible for the morning commute. Moore in the Morning will be monitoring progress and keep you up to date on the latest road conditions with NEWSTALK 1010 Timesaver Traffic.