Schools in four more public health units to reopen for in-person learning

An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Schools in four more public health units in southern Ontario will reopen for in-person learning on Monday.

The government says students will be able to return to physical classrooms in the Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Southwestern, and Middlesex-London public health units.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government made the decision based on recommendations from the province's chief medical officer of health.

The announcement comes after the government allowed schools in seven other public health units to resume in-person learning this week.

Students in all other public health units in southern Ontario, including those in Toronto, Peel and Windsor, continue to learn online.

Students in northern Ontario returned to physical classrooms on Jan. 11.

All students began their winter term online as part of a provincial lockdown and the government extended remote learning for many as Ontario continues to fight COVID-19.