Schools in only 7 southern Ont. regions to open in-person Monday, rest stay online

TORONTO - Schools in only seven public health units in southern Ontario can reopen to in-person learning on Monday while the rest will continue teaching students online.

Those seven public health units are Grey Bruce; Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge; Hastings and Prince Edward Counties; Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington; Leeds, Grenville and Lanark; Peterborough; and Renfrew County.

The government says schools in all other southern Ontario public health units will continue remote learning.

In late December, the government announced that all schools would be closed to in-person learning for the first week of the winter term.

That closure was later extended to Jan. 25 for all schools in southern Ontario while students in northern Ontario returned to physical classrooms on Jan. 11.

The government then declared a state of emergency on Jan. 12 and extended online learning for schools in five hot spots until Feb. 10.