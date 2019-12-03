Science helps police identify vehicle wanted in fatal hit-and-run

Toronto Police have released more information about a vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run collision last month.

A 77-year-old woman was struck and killed as she crossed the road near Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive, just before 6:30 a.m. on November 28th.

The driver took off and continued northbound on Islington Avenue.

Police have been able to give out a description of the vehicle sought, mostly due to some high tech means.

With the help of the Centre of Forensic Sciences, along with some assistance from the public, Traffic Services investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2016-2018 dark coloured Honda Pilot.(Similar to the one pictured)

Police are asking the driver involved to get a lawyer and turn themselves in.

Police are also asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, crime stoppers anonymously at 416-222-tips (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our facebook leave a tip page, or text tor and your message to crimes (274637).