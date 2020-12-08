Second arrest made in house explosion near the Danforth

It was just over a week ago, when police responded to a shocking scene near the Danforth.

An explosion at a residential building near Woodbine and Queensdale led to second and third degree burns for two children, who remain in serious condition.

Today — an update. Police have made a second arrest in connection to the explosion. 30-year-old Toronto woman Cassandra Nicholson has turned herself in, and she's facing a slew of charges.

Cassandra Nicholson and 38-year-old Jonathan Nicholson — who was arrested after the incident — are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, arson disregard for human life, and alter cannabis with organic solvent, among other offences.

Toronto Police did not define what that alter cannabis charge means, but organic matter is used in the extraction of cannabis oil.